Brown didn't see a target in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings and he finished the year with 13 receptions for 129 yards.

Brown has caught a total of 35 passes in 35 professional games covering four seasons with the Bears and the Ravens. He'll be a restricted free agent, but with Adam Shaheen and Dion Sims slated to be the primary tight ends next season, he'll either continue to serve in a bit role with the Bears or look for a similar role elsewhere.