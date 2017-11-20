Brown caught two passes for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.

With Dion Sims missing his second straight game with an illness, Brown's posted exactly 23 yards in each contest. With Adam Shaheen looking as if he's ready to begin taking on a larger role in the passing game, Brown isn't a recommended fantasy option in most leagues.

