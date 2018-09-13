Brown (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Brown was limited in practice last week and was inactive for the season opener in Green Bay, but appears recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered at the end of August. The 26-year-old is listed as the No. 4 tight end on the Bears depth chart, and is unlikely to make an offensive impact with Trey Burton, Dion Sims and Ben Braunecker currently healthy.

