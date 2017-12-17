Bears' Daniel Brown: Season-high 32 yards in Week 15.
Brown caught three passes for 32 yards in Saturday's loss to the Lions.
Brown was targeted four times, but he didn't seen a target until the Bears fell behind 20-3 early in the second half. With Adam Shaheen sitting this one out with a chest injury, Brown caught three passes for the first time this season. Although he's posted at least 20 yards in four of his last six games, his 32-yard effort in this contest represented his highest total of the season, and he's been a weak fantasy option.
