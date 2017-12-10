Brown caught two passes for 9 yards in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Bengals.

Brown caught both of his targets but found himself third in the pecking order at tight end behind Dion Sims and Adam Shaheen. He's yet to post more than 23 yards in any of the five games that he was targeted, and he provides fantasy owners with very little weekly production.

