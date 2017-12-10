Bears' Daniel Brown: Two grabs in Week 14 victory
Brown caught two passes for 9 yards in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Bengals.
Brown caught both of his targets but found himself third in the pecking order at tight end behind Dion Sims and Adam Shaheen. He's yet to post more than 23 yards in any of the five games that he was targeted, and he provides fantasy owners with very little weekly production.
More News
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Catches only target in Week 13•
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Posts 23 yards in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Catches two passes in Week 10 loss•
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Catches two passes in third preseason game•
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Works with second string in preseason opener•
-
Bears' Daniel Brown: Could challenge for receiving tight end role•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...