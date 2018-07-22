Bears' Daniel Brown: Watching from sidelines
Brown (ankle) sat out of Chicago's training camp Sunday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Brown hauled in 13 passes for 129 yards through 14 games in 2017, and that level appears to be his ceiling again. The Bears brought in Trey Burton (previously on the Eagles) in free agency and still have Dion Sims and red-zone target Adam Shaheen on the roster. Brown will instead be counted on for special teams and run-blocking scenarios.
