Bears' Daniel Brown: Works with second string in preseason opener
Brown caught one pass on three targets for four yards Thursday against the Broncos.
Brown was the fourth tight end on the Bears to see action in the game and he played with the second-stringers. He missed out on an opportunity to convert a first down, dropping a pass that hit him right in the hands. He's buried on the depth chart right now, and unless that situation changes, he won't likely be much of a fantasy factor to start the season.
