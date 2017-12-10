Bears' Danny Trevathan: Another double-digit tackle performance
Trevathan collected 10 tackles in the Bears 33-7 victory over the Bengals.
Even though the Bengals ran the ball just 13 times in this game, Trevathan was making plays all over the field as he led the Bears in tackles. He's posted double digits in tackles five times over his last seven starts, and when healthy, he's been an elite fantasy option.
