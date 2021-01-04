Trevathan notched eight tackles in Chicago's 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Trevathan posted 112 tackles on the season, and since the 2013 season, he's always posted per-game averages that translate to triple-digit tackles. When healthy, he continues to be a reliable IDP option with a solid scoring floor. He's signed through the 2024 season, and he'll likely continue his role as a starting linebacker with the Bears.

