Trevathan recorded 10 stops in Chicago's 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

With New Orleans running the ball down the Bears' throats, Trevathan was kept quite busy; he was easily the most productive performer on the defense in this game. He's averaging 10 tackles over his last five games, making him an excellent weekly IDP option.

