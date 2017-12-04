Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big day in losing effort
Trevathan recorded 11 tackles in Sunday's defeat to the 49ers.
After missing the last three games with a calf injury, Trevathan didn't miss a beat by posting his second straight game with double digits in the tackle column. He's posted either a sack or at least 10 tackles in each of his last six games, and he's a high-end IDP option when healthy.
