Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big day in return to lineup in Week 6

Trevathan recorded a sack while adding a fumble recovery and six tackles in Chicago's win over the Ravens.

After serving a one-game suspension, Trevathan recorded his first sack of the season to help the Bears pick up a road win. Coming into this game, he had recorded double-digit tackles in each of his last two contests, and his consistent production makes him an excellent IDP option.

