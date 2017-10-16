Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big day in Week 6 return
Trevathan recorded a sack while adding a fumble recovery and six tackles in Chicago's 27-24 overtime win over the Ravens on Sunday.
After serving a one-game suspension for a vicious hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams in Week 4, Trevathan recorded his first sack of the season Sunday to help the Bears pick up a road win. Coming into this game, he had recorded double-digit tackles in each of his last two contests, and his consistent production makes him an excellent IDP option.
More News
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Set to return from suspension•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Suspension reduced•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Faces two-game suspension•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big night in Thursday defeat•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Leads team with 10 tackles•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Off injury report•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.