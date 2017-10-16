Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big day in Week 6 return

Trevathan recorded a sack while adding a fumble recovery and six tackles in Chicago's 27-24 overtime win over the Ravens on Sunday.

After serving a one-game suspension for a vicious hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams in Week 4, Trevathan recorded his first sack of the season Sunday to help the Bears pick up a road win. Coming into this game, he had recorded double-digit tackles in each of his last two contests, and his consistent production makes him an excellent IDP option.