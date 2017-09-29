Play

Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big night in Thursday defeat

Trevathan collected 13 tackles in Chicago's Week 4 loss to the Packers.

With the Packers using a run-heavy approach, Trevathan was all over the field as he posted his best game of the season by notching 13 tackles. He's collected double-digit tackles in consecutive weeks, and is looking like a very strong IDP option.

