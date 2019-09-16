Trevathan recorded a dozen tackles in the Bears' 16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

In a game that was close throughout, both offenses were quite conservative, which helped Trevathan have a huge fantasy day against his former team. Although his weekly tackle totals can be quite inconsistent, he's almost a surefire option to post at least 100 tackles on the season of healthy, making him a strong IDP option.

