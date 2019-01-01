Bears' Danny Trevathan: Concludes 100-tackle season
Trevathan tallied three tackles in the Bears' Week 17 victory over the Vikings to conclude the season with 102 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.
For the first time in five years, Trevathan played in all 16 games, and although he was a big part of the success that Chicago had on defense, his per-game tackle numbers dipped significantly from what they were earlier in his career. He'll be going into the last year of his contract with the Bears, and as long as he stays healthy, he should continue to be a slightly above average IDP option.
