Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that injured reserve "could be in the discussion" for Trevathan (elbow).

Trevathan landed badly on his elbow in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Lions, and he did not retake the field. The veteran linebacker is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, the results of which should shine some light on his estimated recovery timetable and chances of hitting IR. As long as Trevathan is unable to go, expect Nick Kwiatkoski to play an expanded role on defense.