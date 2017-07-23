Bears' Danny Trevathan: Could be sidelined six games
Trevathan (knee) could begin the regular season on the physically unable to perform list, which would keep him out for six games, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Trevathan ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during Week 12 last season. At the time of his injury, he ranked second on the team with 66 tackles. Even if he somehow is ready for the regular season, it might be best to take a wait-and-see approach when considering him in IDP league drafts, and if he goes undrafted, he's someone to keep an eye on during in-season waivers should he appear back to his previous form.
