Trevathan was forced out of Sunday's game against the Lions with an elbow injury, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Trevathan landed awkwardly on his elbow in the first quarter and went to the locker room. Nick Kwiatkoski figures to be the main beneficiary of Trevathan's absence, while Joel Iyiegbuniwe could see some additional snaps as well.

