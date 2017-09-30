Bears' Danny Trevathan: Faces two-game suspension
Trevathan was handed a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's player safety rules.
Trevathan was flagged for unnecessary roughness Thursday night after a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent Packers receiver Davante Adams (concussion) to the hospital. The 26-year-old has three days file an appeal, which is expected, but if the suspension holds he will sit out the Bears' next two games against the Vikings and Ravens.
