Bears' Danny Trevathan: Highest tackle total of season
Trevathan notched 11 stops in Chicago's 33-27 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.
Trevathan has now posted double-digit tackles in three of the last four games, and he should be considered a high-floor IDP option in Week 16 against the Jaguars.
