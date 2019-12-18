Play

Trevathan (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With the Bears eliminated from playoff contention, the Bears will shut down Trevathan, who has already missed the last five games. Trevathan ends his 2019 campaign with 70 tackles and a sack through nine games. Nick Kwiatkoski has started in Trevathan's place and figures to continue that role for the remainder of the season. Trevathan will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

