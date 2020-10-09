site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Leads team in stops
Trevathan collected eight tackles in Chicago's 20-19 victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Trevathan posted a season high in tackles, but he's averaging just five stops over the past four games, and unless he begins to show a higher floor, he's a weak IDP option.
