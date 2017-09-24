Bears' Danny Trevathan: Leads team with 10 tackles
Trevathan recorded 10 tackles in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.
Trevathan led the team in tackles while no other teammate had more than five stops in this contest. He appears fully recovered from the knee injury that he suffered in the 2016 season, and he has double-digit potential for tackles each week as the Bears most consistent linebacker.
