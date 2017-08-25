Bears' Danny Trevathan: Making trip to Nashville
Trevathan (knee) will make the trip to Nashville for Sunday's preseason game against the Titans but is still questionable to play, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Trevathan has not played since suffering the patellar tendon injury, and traveling with the team Sunday is an encouraging sign for the linebackers health. If he is made active for the preseason contest, he will likely participate on a very limited basis and be eased back into his role at inside linebacker.
