Bears' Danny Trevathan: May avoid preseason PUP list

Trevathan (knee) may not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Brad Biggs on Twitter reports.

This report is based upon statements made by general manager Ryan Pace at the team's initial press conference of training camp. This is excellent news, as even if Trevathan isn't ready for the first practices of camp, it indicates that he could have a chance to be ready to play when the regular season begins.

