Trevathan (elbow) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Trevathan will miss a fifth straight contest while working to recover from an elbow injury. He has yet to resume practicing. Kevin Pierre-Louis and Nick Kwiatkoski will take over at inside linebacker in Green Bay on Sunday.

