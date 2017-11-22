Bears' Danny Trevathan: No practice Wednesday

Trevathan (calf) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Trevathan isn't starting Week 12 prep on solid footing, as evidenced by his continued focus on rehab rather than practice. Still, he has two practices to make an appearance by week's end. Another absence Sunday in Philadelphia would result in another start for Christian Jones at inside linebacker.

