Trevathan (elbow) did not practice Wednesday.

Trevathan has yet to practice in any capacity since suffering a serious elbow injury Week 10 against the Lions. It's wouldn't be much of a surprise for Trevathan to also miss Week 12, considering that he may still have a chance of hitting IR. In any case, Nick Kwiatkoski stands to start at inside linebacker as long as Trevathan is unable to go.

