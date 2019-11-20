Bears' Danny Trevathan: Not practicing Wednesday
Trevathan (elbow) did not practice Wednesday.
Trevathan has yet to practice in any capacity since suffering a serious elbow injury Week 10 against the Lions. It's wouldn't be much of a surprise for Trevathan to also miss Week 12, considering that he may still have a chance of hitting IR. In any case, Nick Kwiatkoski stands to start at inside linebacker as long as Trevathan is unable to go.
