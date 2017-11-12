Bears' Danny Trevathan: Not ready to play Sunday

Danny Trevathan (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Though Trevathan tied his season high with 13 tackles in the Bears' last game Oct. 29 against the Saints, he came out of the contest with a strained hamstring. The Bears' bye week didn't offer enough time for Trevathan to heal from the injury, and after missing all three of the team's practices this week, the linebacker will be forced to miss his second game of the season. Nick Kwiatkoski, John Timu and Christian Jones will likely handle nearly all of the reps at inside linebacker Sunday while Trevathan is sidelined.