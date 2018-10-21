Bears' Danny Trevathan: Notches 10 tackles
Trevathan recorded 10 tackles in the Bears' Week 7 loss to the Patriots.
Trevathan has recorded at least eight tackles three times this season while adding a pair of sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception. Although he hasn't shown the weekly tackle upside that he has in previous seasons, he's been a consistent IDP performer in 2018.
