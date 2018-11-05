Trevathan recorded 12 tackles in Chicago's 41-9 victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

With the Bills unable to find any success passing the football downfield, they were forced to run a conservative offensive attack, which played right into Trevathan's hands. After averaging six tackles over the first four games of the season, he's posted at least 10 tackles in two of his last three contests, propelling him into consideration as a weekly IDP starter.

