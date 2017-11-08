Bears' Danny Trevathan: Nursing calf strain

Trevathan didn't practice Wednesday. Afterward, head coach John Fox told Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com that Trevathan strained his calf during the Bears' last game Oct. 29 at New Orleans.

The severity of the injury is unclear but will become more evident, depending upon how Trevathan progresses through Week 10 prep. The Bears' leading tackler with 52 (36 solo) in seven contests, he's also tacked on two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery on the season. Due to his relevance in the IDP realm, his fortunes will be tied to his practice reps in the coming days.