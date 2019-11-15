Play

Trevathan (elbow) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Trevathan suffered an ugly elbow injury last week against the Lions and could end up on injured reserve, so his absence Week 11 was to be expected. Nick Kwiatkoski is expected to step in at inside linebacker for Chicago in his absence.

