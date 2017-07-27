Bears' Danny Trevathan: Participating in practice Wednesday
Trevathan (knee) is practicing in the Bears first official session of training camp, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Recent reports demonstrated uncertainty as to whether Trevathan would be available for training camp and also whether he'd be placed on the regular season physically unable to perform list. Overall, this is excellent news and provides hope that he'll be ready for the regular season, and if he has a productive camp, he'll be a player to consider as a strong IDP option, based on his ability to pile up tackles.
