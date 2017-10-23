Bears' Danny Trevathan: Picks off a pass in Week 7

Trevathan intercepted a pass, while recording a sack and four tackles Sunday against the Panthers.

Chicago won this game with their defense, and Trevathan's big performance helped them secure a 17-3 victory. Although he's failed to post double-digit tackles as he did in the last two games of September, he's posted a sack in each of his last two contests, and he continues to find different ways to be productive each week. Although not an elite option, he should continue to be a strong IDP option with big weekly upside.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...