Bears' Danny Trevathan: Picks off pass in Week 7
Trevathan intercepted a pass, while recording a sack and four tackles Sunday against the Panthers.
Chicago won this game with their defense, and Trevathan's big performance helped them secure a 17-3 victory. Although he's failed to post double-digit tackles as he did in the last two games of September, he's posted a sack in each of his last two contests, and he continues to find different ways to be productive each week. Although not an elite option, he should continue to be a strong IDP option with big weekly upside.
