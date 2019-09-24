Trevathan recorded a sack and eight tackles in the Bears' 31-15 victory over Washington on Monday.

With Chicago playing with a lead for most of this contest, there weren't many rushing attempts by Washington, but Trevathan led the Bears' linebackers in tackles. He's averaging over eight tackles per contest and he remains a solid weekly IDP option.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories