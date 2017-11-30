Bears' Danny Trevathan: Puts in limited practice Wednesday
Trevathan (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The limited session marked Trevathan's first practice in any capacity since Oct. 27, which came ahead of the Bears' Week 8 loss to the Saints. The Bears are hopeful that Trevathan will be upgraded to a full participant in practice by the end of the week, which would clear the way for him to suit up Sunday against the 49ers. Trevathan's return from the calf strain would result in either Nick Kwiatkoski of Christian Jones losing a starting gig at middle linebacker.
More News
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Sidelined for Week 12•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: No practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Not ready to play Sunday•
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.