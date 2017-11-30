Bears' Danny Trevathan: Puts in limited practice Wednesday

Trevathan (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The limited session marked Trevathan's first practice in any capacity since Oct. 27, which came ahead of the Bears' Week 8 loss to the Saints. The Bears are hopeful that Trevathan will be upgraded to a full participant in practice by the end of the week, which would clear the way for him to suit up Sunday against the 49ers. Trevathan's return from the calf strain would result in either Nick Kwiatkoski of Christian Jones losing a starting gig at middle linebacker.