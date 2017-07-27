Trevathan (knee) participated in practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Rich Campbell on Twitter reports.

Although it was an encouraging sign to see Trevathan on the field, he's not yet ready to practice in full. It's possible that the coaching staff will slowly get him back into the mix as camp moves along. Should he increase his practice participation, he'll be a player to consider in IDP drafts for his ability to record plenty of tackles.

