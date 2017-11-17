Bears' Danny Trevathan: Questionable for Sunday's game
Trevathan (calf) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Trevathan was unable to play in Week 10 against the Packers, and the Bears suffered in their run defense, letting up 160 rushing yards for just the second time this season. The other time? Against the Vikings in Week 5, a game where Trevathan sat out due to a suspension. It's clear he's a vital part of the Bears defense, but if he can't go Sunday, expect John Timu to get the start.
