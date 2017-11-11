Bears' Danny Trevathan: Questionable for Week 10

Trevathan (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Trevathan was unable to participate in any practices throughout the week, so his questionable designation seems optimistic. If he were to sit out Sunday his absence would be felt by the defense, as he is the team's leading tackler through seven contests. Tohn Timu figures to in line to fill in at inside linebacker should Trevathan ultimately not play. His status is unlikely to be determined until closer to kickoff.

