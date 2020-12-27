Trevathan notched a sack and four tackles in Chicago's 41-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Trevathan came into this game having posted double-digit tackles and three of the last four games, but his sack salvaged what otherwise would've been a disappointing fantasy performance. He'll continue to be a high-floor IDP option in Week 17 against the Packers.
