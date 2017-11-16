Bears' Danny Trevathan: Remains sidelined Thursday
Trevathan (calf) missed Thursday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Trevathan was last on the field in any capacity Oct. 29 at New Orleans, when he strained his calf. Until he makes his presence felt in drills, his DNP streak will continue to tick upward. An absence Sunday against the Lions would mark his second in a row.
