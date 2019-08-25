Trevathan was held out of the Bears 27-17 win over the Colts.

Since 2015, Trevathan has averaged enough tackles per game to consistently put him on pace for 100 stops per full season. Although he's had a couple major health concerns in his career, he's only missed one game due to injury over three of the last four campaigns. Playing on a defense that's loaded with talent, he should have little trouble maintaining his status as one of the more reliable tacklers in the league. While he won't be a top-level IDP, he's worthy of a roster spot in leagues that favor strong tackle totals.