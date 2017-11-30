Bears' Danny Trevathan: Returns in full Thursday
Trevathan (calf) practiced fully Thursday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
One day removed from his first practice since Oct. 27, Trevathan progressed from limited to uncapped. Assuming he emerges from the week without a designation, he'll take over one of the Bears' starting spots at inside linebacker, from which he averaged 7.4 tackles per game and accrued two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery in seven appearances earlier this season.
More News
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Puts in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Sidelined for Week 12•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: No practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...