Bears' Danny Trevathan: Returns in full Thursday

Trevathan (calf) practiced fully Thursday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

One day removed from his first practice since Oct. 27, Trevathan progressed from limited to uncapped. Assuming he emerges from the week without a designation, he'll take over one of the Bears' starting spots at inside linebacker, from which he averaged 7.4 tackles per game and accrued two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery in seven appearances earlier this season.