Trevathan (hamstring) recorded one tackle (a solo) in his return to game action Saturday.

Trevathan had been bothered by a hamstring issue for much of training camp, but that appears to be behind him as he and the Bears are gearing up for Week 3 of the preseason and the regular season just around the corner. He should resume his duties as a starting inside linebacker for Chicago and could possess fantasy relevance as an IDP coming off an 89-tackle season while only playing 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories