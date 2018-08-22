Bears' Danny Trevathan: Returns to action
Trevathan (hamstring) recorded one tackle (a solo) in his return to game action Saturday.
Trevathan had been bothered by a hamstring issue for much of training camp, but that appears to be behind him as he and the Bears are gearing up for Week 3 of the preseason and the regular season just around the corner. He should resume his duties as a starting inside linebacker for Chicago and could possess fantasy relevance as an IDP coming off an 89-tackle season while only playing 12 games.
More News
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Practicing in a limited capacity•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Tending to hamstring injury•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Seven tackles in finale•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Another double-digit tackle performance•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big day in losing effort•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Returns in full Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...