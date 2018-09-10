Bears' Danny Trevathan: Returns to game
Trevathan (head/neck) returned to Sunday's game against the Packers.
Trevathan left the game after taking a blow to the head late in the second quarter, but he was able to pass concussion tests and returned after halftime. He seems to handling his usual every-down role in the middle of Chicago's defense.
