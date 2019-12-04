Play

Trevathan (elbow) will miss Thursday's game versus the Cowboys.

Trevathan was absent from practice all week, including Wednesday's walkthrough, and will give way to Nick Kwiatoski for a fourth straight week. The 29-year-old linebacker will now hope to recover in time to play the Packers in Week 15.

