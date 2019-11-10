Trevathan left the stadium Sunday with his left arm in a sling, and is scheduled for an MRI on Monday, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

Trevathan departed Sunday's game against the Lions after he landed awkwardly on his elbow and failed to return. Expect specifics regarding the injury come to light following the MRI. It's still to early to tell, but if the veteran can't suit in Week 11, Nick Kwiatkoski figures to be the main beneficiary of Trevathan's absence.